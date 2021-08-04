QunQun Achieves Market Cap of $4.69 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $237,391.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.00854686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095291 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.