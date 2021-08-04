Rackspace Technology (RXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

