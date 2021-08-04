Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

