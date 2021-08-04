Rai Reflex Index Reaches Market Cap of $39.56 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00007662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00099100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00143173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,488.28 or 0.99933533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.83 or 0.00852413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 13,066,157 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

