Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

RAIFY remained flat at $$5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.