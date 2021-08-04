Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Cap of $12.27 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $128,468.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00098990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00142185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.07 or 1.00162345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.98 or 0.00852127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.