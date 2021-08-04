Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.91. 12,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.