Rami Rahim Sells 5,565 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 3,148,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,339. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

