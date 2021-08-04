Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.42.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.46. 499,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.70. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

