Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.41 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

RPD stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 499,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,688. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.35. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.42.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

