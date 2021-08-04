Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.42.

RPD traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 499,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,688. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

