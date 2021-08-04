Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.4-135.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.17 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $116.46. 499,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,688. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Truist boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.42.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

