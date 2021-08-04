Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.