Ratecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $122.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $93,525.71 and approximately $122.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

