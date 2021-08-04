Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Stock Price Up 1%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 2,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.