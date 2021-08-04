Raymond James Analysts Give Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) a C$17.00 Price Target

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$17.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.16.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 389,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,658. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.71 and a 52-week high of C$16.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.