Raymond James Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $37.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

