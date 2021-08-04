Raymond James Increases OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target to $12.50

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $893.02 million, a P/E ratio of -177.26 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

