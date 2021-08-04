Raymond James Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $11.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

