Raymond James Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $231.78.
In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
