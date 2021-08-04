Raymond James Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $231.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

