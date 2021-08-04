Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 10,770 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

VTEB opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.36.

