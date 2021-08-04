Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

