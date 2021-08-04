Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $226.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

