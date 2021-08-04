Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

