Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 405,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 64,967 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.