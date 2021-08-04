Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $228.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.