Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.65 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,430,770 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

