Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,190 shares of company stock worth $2,172,830 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

