Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

