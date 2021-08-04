Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.19. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

