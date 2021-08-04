Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $205.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.