Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $321.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

