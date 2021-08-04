Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

