Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,156 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $255.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.