Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $4.49 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $259.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

