Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.