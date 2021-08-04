Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $454.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.71 and a beta of 3.76.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

