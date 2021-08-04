Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE RYN traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 680,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

