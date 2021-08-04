Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. Rayonier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.570 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 680,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,976. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

