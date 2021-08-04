Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 248,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,003. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

