Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

