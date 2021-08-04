Raze Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.23 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00143142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.27 or 0.99768625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00841054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.