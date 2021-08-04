Razor Network Price Hits $0.0592 on Major Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $270,543.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

