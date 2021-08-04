Real Estate Management Services LLC Cuts Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises approximately 2.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.07% of The Howard Hughes worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.09. 12,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.96. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.