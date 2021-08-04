Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00436078 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.75 or 0.00865961 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

