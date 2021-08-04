Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPXWF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS: CPXWF) recently:

8/4/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at iA Financial Co. Inc. to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPXWF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

