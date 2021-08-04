Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moncler (MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS: MONRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2021 – Moncler had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2021 – Moncler had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/28/2021 – Moncler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/14/2021 – Moncler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/9/2021 – Moncler was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/29/2021 – Moncler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/28/2021 – Moncler had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/25/2021 – Moncler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/23/2021 – Moncler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Moncler stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. Moncler S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

