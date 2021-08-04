Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bentley Systems (BSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY):

7/23/2021 – Bentley Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

7/22/2021 – Bentley Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Bentley Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Bentley Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

7/16/2021 – Bentley Systems is now covered by analysts at Griffin Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Bentley Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

7/13/2021 – Bentley Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

7/2/2021 – Bentley Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

7/1/2021 – Bentley Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

6/14/2021 – Bentley Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BSY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a PE ratio of 109.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,357 shares of company stock valued at $72,745,682 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

