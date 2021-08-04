RED (RED) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. RED has a market capitalization of $598,106.27 and $20,398.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RED has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00360788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

