Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on RRR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

